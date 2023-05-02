Geneva Louise Caldwell 1933 - 2025

Geneva Louise (Peterson) Caldwell, 91, of Carlton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025, surrounded by her three daughters, Sharon Caldwell, LuAnn Quillen, and Sandy Feston.

Born November 13, 1933, in Perryton, Texas, to Clarence Otto and Eva Lucille (Holdeman) Peterson, Geneva lived a life radiant with faith, love, and a joyful sense of humor that warmed the hearts of all who knew her.

Geneva attended Perryton grade schools and graduated in 1951 from Perryton High School. She continued higher education studies in 1952 at Southwestern Bible Institute in Waxahachie, Texas. On September 14, 1954, she married the love of her life, Clint Caldwell, embarking on a lifelong journey together. Early in their marriage, they lived in several towns in Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas. In 1961, they started their family with two daughters while living in Spearman, Texas. In 1966, they finally settled in Carlton, and the birth of their third daughter in 1969. In the early 1970s, they purchased a farm outside Carlton, where they built a nurturing home. Geneva supported Clint’s construction businesses while creating a warm, laughter-filled environment for their family.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Geneva’s heart overflowed with love for her family. Known for her great sense of humor, she delighted in joking with her grandchildren and hosting fun holiday gatherings at her home, where she brought everyone together with her warmth and a love for playing games. These cherished moments filled her house with joy and created many lasting memories. She was a deeply spiritual woman who dedicated her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She taught Sunday school for over six decades. For many years, she was an active member of Carlton Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday school and served in the Women’s Ministries for nearly 50 years, encouraging others with her faith and compassion. She was also a leader and mentor in Missionettes for nearly 30 years. For the past seven years, she attended Christian Gospel Assemblies in Newberg, where she continued to share her love and devotion to her faith community. She had a sweet spirit, and it was evident to all who knew her that she was a child of God.

Geneva, the youngest daughter among the six Peterson children, is survived by her elder sister, Patsy Sparks; and her younger brothers, Charles and Gary Peterson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Clinton James Caldwell; and two siblings, Ruby Cowart and Gail Peterson.

Geneva is survived by her daughters, Sharon Caldwell, LuAnn (and Mike) Quillen, and Sandy (and D'van) Feston; her grandchildren, Chrissy, Clinton James (CJ), Jennifer, David, Jessica, KaLynn, and Gina; and her great-grandchildren, Kaia, Keira, Ty, Alex, Syrina, William, Jackson, Mary, Rhett, and the twins due in October. Her legacy of faith, love, and laughter will live on through them.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Christian Gospel Assemblies, 14000 OR-240, Newberg, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Geneva's memory may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 465, McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.