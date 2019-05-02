Gene R. Bentley - 1934 - 2019

Gene Rene Bentley passed away due to cancer on May 2, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 84 years old. Gene was born December 3, 1934, to Floyd Amel and Margaret Audrey (Long) Bentley in Carroll, Iowa. A few years later, he and his mother and father moved to Milwaukie, Oregon, where he attended school at Milwaukie Elementary, Milwaukie Junior High and Milwaukie High School. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree from Portland State University and taught music for the Beaverton and the Portland Public School Districts. During Gene’s teaching career, he taught music to special needs children. He also was an accomplished musician and had his band, the Gene Rene Orchestra, which played Big Band music at various venues throughout the Pacific Northwest. Gene served in the Oregon Army National Guard 234th Army Band from 1953 to 1961; he was honorably discharged. Gene met Gayle Ione Boyd during high school, and they later married on August 10, 1957, in Milwaukie.

Gene is survived by his wife, Gayle of McMinnville; two sons, Glen of Newberg and Garth of Happy Valley; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.