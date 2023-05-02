Gayle Ann Beeching (Jacobo) 1949 - 2024

Gayle Ann Beeching (Jacobo) was born July 3, 1949, in Casper, Wyoming, to John Foster and Ida Grace Beeching. She was the middle of five children.

She passed away September 6, 2024, in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by the people who loved her most: her children, her grandchildren, and her dear sister, Isabelle.

She came to Oregon as a young child, eventually settling in the Willamette Valley. She married Manuel Torres in 1967, (subsequently divorcing), and had five children: Kellie, JulieAnn, Jason, Christina, and Sara. She took great pride in her young children, spending her summer nights making their school clothes for the following year and making sure their Christmas celebrations were always special, with plenty of homemade goodies.

Gayle was an exceptional cook, and friends and family longed for dinner invitations or were excited to see “what Gayle was bringing." She had a love for dancing and singing, often dancing with her children on Saturday mornings while cleaning house and singing to them during road trips with her soothing voice. Gayle had many adventures in her life, helping the migrant community of Yamhill County, living in Mexico among the sugar cane, and traveling between Oregon, California, and Mexico.

Adamant she is not a burden to her children, Gayle decided on assisted living a few years ago, where she soon had caregivers wrapped around her finger. After discovering “Door Dash," would con others into “dashing” her Taco Bell, all while her daughters were also “dashing” her Taco Bell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Susan, Archie, and John; and her grandson, Tony. She is survived by three generations of children and grandchildren whom she created (so many that if we listed each one, she’d be appalled by the cost of her obituary); her sister; and countless others who loved her dearly and cherished her as their own “Grandma Gayle."

Gayle, aka's: “G-ma Gayle, Double G, Mom, Mother, Paloma,” is already sorely missed and will live in our hearts forever. In remembrance of Gayle, please tip your dasher!

A gathering celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m. October 12, 2024, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.