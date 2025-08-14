By News-Register staff • 

Gaston hosts Wapato Showdown this week

Wapato Car Showdown fills Brown Park and the town of Gaston Thursday, Aug. 14, to Saturday, Aug. 16, with a community night out and a farm and artisan market on Thursday, Good Ol Days Parade Friday night and a car show all day Saturday. The all-ages event features live music and a beer garden all three days.

Established in 1997, Showdown attracts cars from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The event takes place at Brown Park in Gaston and the festivities include a cornhole tournament organized by the Gaston Parent Teacher Organization (details at gastonpto.org). Community night out runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with music by DJ Count and the farm and artisan market 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday night brings the Good Ol Days Parade and the Sisters of Pythias Steak Feed at 6 p.m. The beer garden runs 5 to 11 p.m., with music by Jessie Leigh.

Saturday is the day of the car show, with raffles and all-day fun. Cost to register a car is $20 per vehicle before Aug. 12, $25 afterward. On Friday, the parade lines up at 5 p.m. north of town on Old Highway 47, and starts at 6:30 p.m. Viewing spots include Gaston Elementary and anywhere along Highway 47.

Saturday events start at 6:30 a.m. with the Gaston Fire Department pancake breakfast at Brown Park. Showdown car registration is open from 6 a.m. to noon, and raffle ticket sales start at 10 a.m. The Loud Pipes Competition begins at 10:30 a.m., and the Showdown trophy presentation is at 3:30 p.m. The beer garden, with music by the Boneheads, runs 5 to 11 p.m.

