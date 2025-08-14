Gaston hosts Wapato Showdown this week

Established in 1997, Showdown attracts cars from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The event takes place at Brown Park in Gaston and the festivities include a cornhole tournament organized by the Gaston Parent Teacher Organization (details at gastonpto.org). Community night out runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with music by DJ Count and the farm and artisan market 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday night brings the Good Ol Days Parade and the Sisters of Pythias Steak Feed at 6 p.m. The beer garden runs 5 to 11 p.m., with music by Jessie Leigh.

Saturday is the day of the car show, with raffles and all-day fun. Cost to register a car is $20 per vehicle before Aug. 12, $25 afterward. On Friday, the parade lines up at 5 p.m. north of town on Old Highway 47, and starts at 6:30 p.m. Viewing spots include Gaston Elementary and anywhere along Highway 47.

Saturday events start at 6:30 a.m. with the Gaston Fire Department pancake breakfast at Brown Park. Showdown car registration is open from 6 a.m. to noon, and raffle ticket sales start at 10 a.m. The Loud Pipes Competition begins at 10:30 a.m., and the Showdown trophy presentation is at 3:30 p.m. The beer garden, with music by the Boneheads, runs 5 to 11 p.m.