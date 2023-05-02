Gary Keith Williams 1942 - 2025

Gary Keith Williams, a 58-year resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at Marjorie House Memory Care on May 30, 2025, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gary had a profound impact on many people during his life, and he will be greatly missed.

Gary was born February 18, 1942, in Cripple Creek, Colorado, to Lawrence “Red” and Nola (Ireland) Williams. Gary’s family moved to Sheridan, Oregon, when he was an infant. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1960, Gary worked his way through college at his Uncle Ted’s service station, graduating in 1964 with a teaching degree from Linfield College. He married his high school sweetheart, Sally Wepster, on July 26, 1964.

Gary’s passion for kids, education, and sports led him to teaching and coaching, and he later became an elementary school principal, after receiving a master’s degree from the U of O, and his administrative degree from PSU. Gary served Yamhill Elementary, Cook, Adams, and Memorial schools before retiring in 1996.

Gary was very active in the community as a leader of the Elk’s Scholarship Committee, president of the Senior Men’s Golf Club for ten years, earning Golf Club of the Year for Oregon in 2010. The club contributed to the national Evans Scholarship. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and, after his retirement, an adjunct professor at Linfield.

Gary was a family man and sports fanatic (especially Linfield, OSU and U of O) who loved spending time with his loved ones, especially his five grandchildren. Gary and Sally enjoyed many adventures around the world and in Oregon. Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Sally; daughters, Jodi (Jeff) Moon and Mardi (Mark) Henke; five grandchildren, Tyler and Katie Moon, Carson, McKenna, and Jordan Henke; brothers, Kelly and Gaylor (Joan) Williams; niece, Jamie Wilson; and nephews, Max and Vincent Williams.

In remembrance of Gary, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gary Williams Scholarship fund at Linfield University c/o Macy & Son.

Gary’s tail-gate-themed Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at The Preserve (Bayou) in McMinnville. Please wear your favorite sports team’s colors and bring your appetite.