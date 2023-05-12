Rusty Rae/News-Register##Nancy Jellison of McMinnville chooses vegetable starts at the Yamhill County Master Gardeners plant sale. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Leslie Perrin of Carlton reviews her selection with Jim Kreutzbender of McMinnville during the variety available in the Wildflower Show and Native Plant Sale.

Gardeners rush to plant sales

Eager to begin planting, gardeners rushed to plant sales over the weekend -- the Yamhill County Master Gardeners annual sale, held Friday and Saturday, and Cheahmill Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon's event on Saturday.

Master Gardeners offered vegetable and flower seedlings, shrubbery and trees. Their sale was held at the Nazarene Church on the Hill for the first time; its usual venue, the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, had other events underway.

The event also offered pH soil testing and information by Master Gardeners and other groups.

The Native Plant Society event, held at the McMinnville Public Library, offered information along with numerous plants that thrive in Yamhill County.