Garden workshop offered

The News-Register staff

Oregon State University and Yamhill County Master Gardeners will present “Spring into Gardening,” a day of classes and informational programs, on Saturday, March 28, in the Keck Center on the Linfield University campus.

There will by multiple presentation options to attend during each of four sessions throughout the day.

Susan Burdell of the YCMG said the day will be “filled with practical insights, fresh ideas and expert guidance designed to help you garden smarter and with even more enjoyment.”

It is suited to both novices and experienced gardeners, she said.

Registration is open at ycmga.org. Cost is $40, and lunch can be ordered by March 22 for $17.50.