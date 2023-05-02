Gallery to put on 'Virginia Woolf'

George and Martha host an intimate get-together with a younger couple following a faculty party. The couple, a college professor and his wife, the daughter of the school’s president, seem like gracious hosts to professor Nick and his wife Honey.

At first.

Then the situation devolves as George and Martha snipe, drink more and brutishly confront each other in the way only people with a close relationship can.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Edward Albee’s intensely dark comedy, will fill the Gallery Theater stage for three weekends starting Oct. 10. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for those 5 to 17 — the show is recommended for ages 15 and older. For reservations, call 503-472-2227 or visit www.gallerytheater.org.

“There’s definitely an element of performance in what George and Martha do,” said David Bates, who is directing the show. “They are performing for another couple” — i.e., their relationship demands an audience.

Bates said he will be “fascinated” to see the theater audience’s response.

The playwright has said the show’s title was inspired by a scribble on the wall in a gay bar he saw when he was young. Albee liked the phrase, although he didn’t really know what it meant, other than it was a reference to a British writer.

In the 1920s and ’30s, Woolf wrote essays as well as books such as “Mrs. Dalloway,” “To the Lighthouse” and “Waves.” She drowned herself at age 59.

The novelist is not a character in the show, at least not one of the four who gather in George and Martha’s New England college home that night. The action takes place in real time, starting at 2 a.m. and ending about 5 o’clock, Bates said.

In the early hours of the morning, he said, their interactions examine truth and deception, illusion and reality, and other themes both universal and timeless.

“These are real people, not caricatures,” Bates said. “I want the audience to leave thinking about the play and about what happens after the action takes place.”

Albee won a Tony Award in 1963 for “Virginia Woolf.” In 1966, the play was made into a movie by Mike Nichols. Stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton won Best British Actress and Actor awards for their roles, and Taylor also won the Academy Award for best actress.

The movie version sticks closely to the script, so those who’ve seen the film will know the general plot. They should see the live version, though, Bates said. It brings out Albee’s rapier-sharp dialogue and humor, he said.

The director held auditions for “Virginia Woolf” in February.

Numerous actors turned out, and casting was a tough decision, Bates said. He is extremely pleased with the ensemble.

Bates said the actors, who include Gallery regulars Holly Spencer as Martha and Lance Nuttman as George, have transformed themselves into the characters — so much so, Bates is stunned at each rehearsal, he said, despite having been watching them for months.

Along with Reece Madden as Nick and Jordan Reed as Honey, the whole cast is doing an amazing job, he said.

He is especially intrigued by Madden’s take on the Nick character, which is different than any other performance he’s seen. “I feel like we’ve discovered something,” Bates said.

Bates decided to direct the Gallery production because “‘Virginia Woolf’ and I go way back.” He first saw the play in Eugene when he was a University of Oregon student. “It blew me away,” he said, although it was “tough” to watch.

He later watched the movie and was surprised it was missing the humor — especially since it was the work of neophyte film director Mike Nichols, who later made “The Graduate,” “The Birdcage” and other comedies.

“On stage, it was much funnier, as Albee intended,” he said. “People arguing can be funny. And these are very articulate, very educated people who know each others’ buttons.”

Over the years, Bates has directed another Albee play, “Zoo Story”; he acted in the show, as well. He also has directed other challenging shows, such as David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

He is pleased to finally have the chance to direct “Virginia Woolf,” he said, especially with such a stellar cast and crew.

Costumes are by Cathy Willoughby. Walt Haight and Bec Hassell are assistant directors.

Marla Nuttman dressed the set, created by Blake Bestul. Sean Keller designed the sound.

Kathleen Van De Veere choreographed the dance sequences.

The show is dedicated to the late Nicole Dell, who had been active in Gallery on and off stage. Bates said she first suggested he put on the play at Gallery.