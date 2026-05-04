Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt##The Linfield lacrosse team poses for a team photo with their six seniors before their home game against Willamette University on Sunday, April 26. Top row, from left to right: Madison DeLaTrinidad, Heidi Schaefer, Evelyn Cross, Emma Gallegos, Apple Riso, and Alexa Brandt Bottom row, from left to right: Tenley Hodge, Maizri Chandler, Gracie Pratt, Grayce Miller, Gabby Crist, Savannah Irwin. Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt##Senior Gabby Crist (7) charges past Willamette defenders before scoring a goal in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s game. Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt##Linfield’s six seniors share an embrace before their final game together as Wildcats. Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt## Senior Gabby Crist (7) celebrates after scoring and breaking the university’s all-time goals scored record (195). Crist surpassed Rhea Hartlied (2000-03), who scored 192 goals and made 63 assists for 255 points. Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt##Senior Tenley Hodge (99) standing in the pregame huddle, sporting a metallic purple goalie helmet. Photo courtesy of Amelia Solt##Linfield lacrosse’s unofficial mascot, Aspen, cheering up the team after their final game together and a hard-fought 14-7 loss to Willamette University.

By Amelia Solt • Amelia Solt • May 4, 2026 Tweet

Gallery: Linfield Lacrosse celebrates Senior Day, Crist breaks three program records

On Sunday, April 26, the Linfield University lacrosse team held senior day before its final game of the season. The pre-game celebrations honored Linfield’s six seniors: Savannah Irwin (6), Gabby Crist (7), Grayce Miller (20), Gracie Pratt (27), Maizri Chandler (28) and Tenley Hodge (99). Adding on to the senior day festivities, Crist scored four goals in the game, the second of which made her Linfield’s all-time leader in goals scored. She was honored with a quick in-game announcement and the game ball. Crist ends her career as the program’s leader in goals scored (195), assists (65) and points (260).