Gallery if you go box The Cottage with Ben Lapp

If you go

What: “The Cottage,” a comedy

Where: Gallery Theater, Second and Ford streets in downtown McMinnville

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 30; some shows sold out.

How much: $20 general, $18 for seniors and $16 for youths; recommended for ages 11 and older.

Reservations and more: gallerytheater.org or 503-472-2227