Gallery holds 'Harvey' auditions

Gallery Theater will hold auditions for “Harvey,” a comedy about a man and his best buddy, a tall white rabbit.

Auditions will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 16, in the theater at Second and Ford streets, McMinnville. Auditioners will be asked to read from the “Harvey” script for director Steve Cox.

A list of roles and ages being sought for the show is available on the gallerytheater.org website.

Rehearsals will start Feb. 5. “Harvey” will make its debut in Gallery’s Arena Theater on March 31.

For more information, call the box office, at 503-472-2227.