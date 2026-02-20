Gallery features mixed media artist Holden Head

The exhibition features mixed media artworks, ceramics and sculpture.

Head said “escape” is the central thread of his exhibit. “Escape appears in extreme forms … (such as) fantasies of disappearance, but also in subtler gestures, such as the attempt to see the banal anew, to slow time, and to linger with what is usually dismissed as empty or unremarkable.”

The artist was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and grew up in the South. He has a bachelor’s degree in photography from Watkins College of Art and a master’s in fine art from the University of Chicago.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to www.linfield.edu/arts.