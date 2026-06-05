Fundraiser to benefit Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas

Tickets are available for a “Pig-In” fundraiser that will benefit the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas.

Featuring a Hawaiian-style pit-roasted pig along with other dishes, the event will last from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the soup kitchen, located on the lower level of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 S.W. Second St.

The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas is a nonprofit organization that is open to anyone who needs food. Founded in 1990, it serves free meals from 4 to 6 p.m. each weekday.

The event will include live bluegrass music, a silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m. and a live auction from 6 to 7, following dinner and a dessert auction.

Auction items include getaways and hosted dinners, along with a variety of items donated in support of the soup kitchen.

In addition, several quilts made by the late Mary Moore, a longtime supporter of the ministry, will be auctioned. There also will be a paddle raise in Moore’s honor.

Moore, who died in November 2025, was one of the founders of the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas. She served meals and acted as executive director.

A member of the congregation at St. Barnabas, she had been parish secretary, a Sunday school teacher and finance committee chair.

In her obituary, her family described her love of quilt-making, as well as service. “Her hands were rarely idle; they were always stitching love and whimsy into warmth we could hold,” they said.

For the Pig-In fundraiser, Jessica Callahan, the soup kitchen’s executive chef, will prepare side dishes such as macaroni salad and several Asian rice dishes.

Kyle Sims, the volunteer chef on Fridays and an experienced pig roaster, will prepare the meat in the covered area outside the soup kitchen.

Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Dining will be inside, where the auctions will be held.

Admission is $60 per person, $100 per couple of $300 for a table of six.

Tickets are available from the soup kitchen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays or from the event website: macsoupkitchenfriends.org.