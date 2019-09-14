Marcus Larson/News-Register## Sheridan's Elliott Henley (2) breaks a tackle during a rushing play in tonight's rivalry game against Willamina. Bulldogs Conrad Farmer (3) and Kyle Anderson (55) attempt to stop Henley.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • September 14, 2019

Friday night recap: Spartans shut out rival Willamina, 32-0; Mac falls at Roseburg

SHERIDAN – Elliott Henley’s two explosive touchdown runs propelled the Sheridan football team to a 32-0 rivalry over Willamina tonight at Bill Chrisman Memorial Field.

Hensley gashed the Bulldog defense for 51- and 77-yard scoring plays, both of which required multiple cutbacks and outracing defenders toward the end zone.

While the Willamina offense struggled against a stout Spartan defensive line, which included the dynamic Reilley Dearth, Sheridan built on an 8-0 halftime lead with three touchdowns in the second half.

After Henley the second of his two lengthy scores on the Spartans’ second possession of the third quarter, the Spartans led 16-0.

Following a turnover on downs by the Bulldogs, courtesy of Isaac Padea’s sack of Willamina quarterback Dominik Briant, Sheridan embarked on an 11-play, 50-yard drive. Wyatt Schultz capped the series with a three-yard score, making it 24-0.

On the ensuing Bulldog possession, Briant threw an interception to Keegan Smith, leading to the Spartans’ final score of the evening. Tail back Josh Rogers burned Willamina’s defense with a 53-yard sprint into the end zone.

Sheridan (1-1, 0-0 SD2) hosts Colton next Friday at 7 p.m.

Willamina (0-2, 0-0 SD1 – West) plays at Yamhill-Carlton next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill County –

Roseburg 42, McMinnville 0

Dayton 35, South Umpqua 21

Yamhill-Carlton 40, Jefferson 14