Free wood for Willamina residents

The city of Willamina has freshly cut timber free to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

Willamina Public Works often must fell trees on city property, and the city has made a practice of allowing residents to take the timber. The wood is not for resale.

Those interested in collecting free wood should visit city hall to sign a liability waiver, and then take it to the city shops from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

For more information, call Willamina City Hall at 503-876-2242.