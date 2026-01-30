Free tickets available for Provoking Hope fundraiser

Provoking Hope will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 7, with a twist — tickets are free, and donors can give to the peer-supported recovery program through an online auction and an auction for desserts during the event.

The evening is called “Mercy is Sweet, a night of hope, stories and sweet treats.”

Participants must register at provokinghope.com/annual-dinner. They can pick up their tickets at the event, which runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The Foundry, part of the Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville.

The online auction already is active at provokinghope.com. Bidding for packages and items will close during the event Feb. 7.

In the past, the nonprofit Provoking Hope held a fundraising dinner in February. This year, the 15th annual event will feature finger foods, but no formal dinner.

As usual, speakers will discuss how the program helps addicts quit substance abuse and rebuild their lives. Several clients and peer supporters will talk about their personal journeys leaving addiction.

For more information and tickets, call 971-438-5451 or send email to karis@provokinghope.com.