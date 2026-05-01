Free Comic Book Day returns to Willamina

“We will have over a thousand comic books to give away to anyone who wants them,” said Tyler Crook, library board chair and comic artist.

This year, the event will feature two professional cartoonists, Maria Frantz from Portland and Crook himself.

Frantz writes lush fantasy and historical comics, while Crook has a darker twist with his watercolor horror comics.

The library will also be launching the Summer Comic Book Workshop program, in which youngsters meet every other week to work on their comics under the tutelage of Garrett Ley, an art teacher from Portland.

Ley has headed the workshop program the past two years and teaches story structure along with the foundations of comic strip writing.