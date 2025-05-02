Free Comic Book Day returns to Willamina

Submitted Photo

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional event to attract new comic readers. The Love Our Library nonprofit coordinates guest comic writers and cartoonists for the event.

Willamina-based comic book artist Tyler Crook, who is also library board president, helped launch the event last year, when 112 people attended and over 400 comics were given away.

This year, two comic book workshops will be led by comic artist and illustrator Garrett Ley.

“Workshops will focus on how to draw and write comic books,” Marian Rose Lucas, secretary of Love Our Library said. “Ley is tailoring the class to meet the different age levels.”

Love Our Library supports the Willamina Public Library through advocacy and engagement, and seeks to strengthen the quality of life for people in the community, according to its website. Members assist the library with programming and inviting visiting authors.

The pre-teen comic book workshop is noon to 1:45 p.m., and a teen workshop will be 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We want folks to come and enjoy themselves,” Lucas said. “We want pre-teens and teens to get excited about comics and write their own.”

Supplies will be available and participants will receive a free notebook to work on their comics.

Ley will also teach workshops at the library on May 17, May 24, June 14 and July 12, providing youths the opportunity to complete their own comic.

Also at Saturday’s event will be guest cartoonists and comic book writers Patrick Reynolds and Dylan Meconis. They will be available for questions and to discuss comics.

A food truck will be parked at the event, to allow guests to stay longer to enjoy Free Comic Book Day.

The event was funded partly through a grant from the Yamhill County Cultural Coalition, and Love Our Library is covering additional costs.

For more information, visit www.lolwillamina.com.