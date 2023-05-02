Frances Jacob 1929 - 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Jacob announces her passing on April 30, 2023, at the age of 93.

Frances will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Kenneth; daughters, Nancy and Penny; grandchildren, Amy and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Delaney, David, Harper and Daniel.

Frances loved spending time in her kitchen, making delicious meals for her family and friends. She was a terrific gardener, sharing her bounty of vegetables and flowers with all her admirers.

A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.