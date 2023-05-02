Frances Elizabeth (Betty) Coates 1930 - 2023

Frances Elizabeth (Betty) Coates, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, formerly of McMinnville, Oregon, died May 6, 2023.

Betty was born May 28, 1930, in Kingston, Pennsylvania, to Frances E. (Hurlbutt) Fagan and George Christopher Fagan. Betty graduated from McMinnville High School in 1948. She entered the Army in 1949, reaching the rank of Sergeant.

She married Kenneth W. Pinheiro Sr. They had three children before later divorcing. Betty worked at Fagan’s Superette in McMinnville. An interest in china painting took Betty from avid student to teacher. Betty later opened Betty’s China Shop, where she sold finished china while teaching at Chemeketa College. In 1971, she married Philip Maurice Coates. Betty and Phil moved to Myrtle Creek.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Philip M. Coates; and great-granddaughter, Angelina Mae Pinheiro. She is survived by children, Karen (Tom) Kurt, Sandra (Larry) Viles, and Kenneth W. Pinheiro Jr.; as well as six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private interment will be held.