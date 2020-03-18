Fourth COVID-19 case diagnosed in Yamhill County
[Updated 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20] COVID-19 cases in Oregon have jumped to 114, and Yamhill County now has four cases diagnosed, the Oregon Health Authority has announced.
[Updated, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, March 19]
Yamhill County Public Health announced on Thursday that a third case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in the Yamhill. It said that county nurses are working to notify and isolate people who were in close contact with the person.
A second case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Yamhill County.
According to the Public Health Facebook page, “Our communicable disease nurses are conducting contact investigations to notify and isolate individuals who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive in the last 14 days. The individuals who tested positive are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations.”
The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that the case was among 10 additional new diagnoses in the state, and that two more people in Oregon have died of the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to three so far.
A 60-year-old woman in Lane County died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.
They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The other eight new cases were confirmed as follows: one in Benton county, two in Lane County, four in Marion County, and two in Washington County.
“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”
Washington County Health Officer Christina Baumann, M.D., M.P.H., said, “We are sad to learn of the first death in our county due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family during this time. We are committed to slowing down the spread of this disease and to protecting those most vulnerable among us.”
County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin has said she will not release information about people who are diagnosed with the disease.
“We are only releasing case information by county to protect confidentiality,” Manfrin told the News-Register. “Given [the] small population size of many Yamhill County cities, we are releasing as much information as possible to inform and protect the public while not divulging any details that could lead to identification of a case.”
tagup
Sure would be easier for people to make informed decisions if information were available. A general location would not violate privacy law, and withholding that information is counterproductive for a social distancing plan....
Bill B
I agree with Tagup. Identifying the geographic area would not conflict with privacy laws. Come on Ms. Manfrin, do your part!
Joel
I know you guys mean well, but I doubt it would make any difference if we knew where in the county they are. It's quite likely their are hundreds of cases of coronavirus in Yamhill County. Many are without symptoms and many have mild to moderate cold/flu symptoms and most haven't even sought out a test. That's why what really matters is washing hands and avoiding crowds. Trying to avoid Dayton, or Carlton or the West or East side of McMinnville etc. probably isn't a very effective strategy.
tagup
Joel- You make a good point but what’s the advantage of not sharing available relevant information? Claiming Personal Privacy rights ( HIPPA) is a cop out.......Facts will always be preferable over speculation..
bonnybedlam
I'm not normally with these guys on much but tagup and Bill B are right. For me it wouldn't be a matter of avoiding those areas, it's that I want to know when it's identified in my area. I'd appreciate a heads up if there's reason to believe it's in the neighborhood, or someplace I was recently, so I can count back to when I was last out and maybe reckon a timeline for my own potential quarantine. Yamhill County is BIG. People need a more specific map to make any kind of informed decisions.
Joel
I think I see where you're coming from Tag and Bonny. Those are two good points you make. I hadn't thought of it that way.
Their really isn't any upside to withholding info on the general location and as Bonny said, it might give someone a head start on determining if that stuffy nose and cough that is just starting with them might, due to proximity of the confirmed case, need to be tested for corona.
Megan
Given how many people I saw out and about still today, I suggest that another reason for not sharing details about the cases might be to avoid people who might think they're fine as long as they're not in Newberg regularly. As Joel said -- the virus is almost certainly everywhere at this point, and we only know those two cases because they were ill enough to justify testing, NOT because they're the only two who have it.
tagup
.....after the barrage of coverage lately, in every form of media, anyone that thinks their ok because the latest confirmed case is in another town,isn’t paying attention.
withholding information to keep people safe is unlikely to be productive and certainly not in my best interest..
Susan
I agree with Tagup Please post locations
jane
I think what we are seeing is the result of the Board selecting a relatively young and inexperienced HHS Director for our community. At this point she is being overly controlling without taking a broader look at things. Not uncommon for a new director. Let's cut her a little slack, as this is a difficult time. I'm sure, in time, she will learn to serve our community very well.
Megan
@Tagup, If you haven't been out and about recently, I regret to inform you that there are LOT of people who are not paying attention. :(
Katesoren
Jane: i realize a person can be new to a job and not have every facet if job memorized, etc. it just may the person is following rules and regulations. I for one have not investigated regs re this subject. The NR probably must follow also.
tagup
Jane- the community can’t really afford a big learning curve at the moment...
tagup
Megan- I cant control what other people are doing...that’s their decision. I would like as much information as possible to make my own decisions....
Bill B
Can the News Register request a statement from Ms. Manfrin as to why she will not reveal the general location of those diagnosed?