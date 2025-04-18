Four included in Mac HOF's class of '25

The McMinnville High School Sports Hall of Fame is set to commemorate four new members into its 2025 class.

John Heiser, Grant Glover, Gage Gubrud and Randy Rutschman will be inducted on May 3 inside the MHS gymnasium.

The evening will begin when doors open at 5:20 p.m. with a social hour before dinner at 6 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the ceremony are $35 for adults and $25 for children and can be purchased through MHS Athletics. Those interested can contact Athletics Secretary Nicole Curry at 503-565-4206 or by email at ncurry@msd.k12.or.us.