Four adults overdose in Mac home, one dies

Comments
TTT
When your Police Officers are calling for the County Sherriff to help with a medical call and McMinnville Police Officers are operating the ambulance because Fire doesn't have the staff... you may have a staffing problem McMinnville.
When will our city properly fund the Fire and Police Department to retain the experienced employees?
The attrition of experience in both departments is ridiculous.
It's reflection time McMinnville.
BeTheMatch
What an absolute disaster. Four people have an emergency at the same time and that taps out our entire response system??? But, hey, at least our taxes are low!!!