Forve::70

Low-hanging fruit

I spent half of my business career in operational excellence and quality. One approach I found to consistently work was going after the low-hanging fruit certain to improve the safety and effectiveness of the workforce.

Address the pain points and you can build on that success. The workers know where the pain points are, and frequently know how they can be fixed.

As a resident of Oregon for just under six years, my biggest pain point is that our state taxes for residents are too high and our return on those taxes in terms of government services and quality of life are too low. We are out of balance.

Having moved here from Minnesota, I was used to living in a high tax state. But every day there, it seemed I could expect to feel the benefits from well-maintained roads, clean and convenient parks, nearby recreation, strong school performance and rich community services.

I agree with the News-Register opinion that short-term lodging tax is a painless way for Yamhill County to increase revenue without taxing residents. That’s low-hanging fruit.

I also believe that we should have a sales tax for non-resident purchases made in Oregon. We are currently subsidizing our tourists and day shoppers. Why?

I have heard that the Costco near PDX is one of the busiest in the country.

That’s because Washington residents know a good deal when they see it. Why should they get away with paying no income tax working in their state and no sales tax shopping in ours?

Increasing Oregon revenue without increasing taxes on Oregon residents is truly low-hanging fruit. Let’s quickly capture those easy revenue streams, while ensuring state government becomes much more friendly to businesses of all sizes and much more focused on the efficiency and effectiveness of the services it provides to Oregonians.

Phil Forve

McMinnville