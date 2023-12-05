Forums will address workforce challenges

The data gathered at the forums will help shape “the trajectory of workforce development programs,” MEDP officials said.

At each event, they said, business and community representatives will engage in conversations. Topics will include the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic on the workforce and the challenges of acquiring and retaining skilled employees.

“The goal is to collect crucial data that will inform strategic initiatives to tackle these issues head-on,” MEDP officials said.

At the forums, participants also will discuss the McMinnville Workforce Integration Network Initiative, a collaboration between MEDP and the city of McMinnville. The initiative is designed to understand and respond to workforce challenges.

The forums for various industries will be held at Chemeketa Community College’s Yamhill Valley Campus. Dates and times include:

* Manufacturing, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

* Skilled trades, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

* Hospitality, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 9.

* Information technology, 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11.

* Health care, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 16.

Latino/Latina/Latinx Business Forums will be held in partnership with Advanced Economic Solutions. They include:

* Business owners, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

* Employees, 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

* Owners and employees, 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

To participate in any of the forums, contact MEDP at craig@mcminnvillebusiness.com or 503-474-6814. For more information regarding Latino forums, call or text Marin Arreola at 503- 999-5022 or send email to advancedecon@aol.com.