Forum looks at ‘healthy kids in technology age’

Jennifer Linder of Linfield University will speak and there will be time for a “community conversation,” organizers said.

The free event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare will be available for children age 2 and up. A Spanish language interpreter will be available.

Parents organized the event, which got its start with the book “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt. They said they want to “foster a community conversation about raising healthy kids in the technology age and provide families, educators and community leaders with the tools they need to make strong decisions for the children in their lives.”

For more information, call the school district office, at 503-565-4000.