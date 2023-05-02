Former YFPD chief trial to remain on schedule

The criminal trial for a former Yamhill fire chief will remain as scheduled, Oct. 14-16, after Judge Ladd Wiles yesterday denied a motion for continuance filed by the defense.

Trampas Shane Bergstrom, 49, of Yamhill was indicted on nine felony counts of first-degree theft, three felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct for alleged crimes committed during his time at the fire district.

The charges total approximately $9,000 in funds not approved by the fire district board. It is alleged purchases include gasoline and vehicle repair for a personal vehicle.

Bergstrom’s defense attorney, Hayley Capener, argued in her motion she does not have the staff that the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office does to investigate the allegations thoroughly by the time of trial.

“Counsel has only spent the past couple months reviewing the numerous reports, invoices, over a dozen recorded interviews, etc. that resulted from the sheriff’s office investigation,” she wrote.

“Counsel is continuing investigation in this matter and must review materials beyond what has been provided in discovery,” Capener said. “To be specific, there are recorded videos of Yamhill Fire Protection District Board meetings that span from September 2022 to December 2024. There are at least one hundred hours of recorded audio and video of various quality that counsel must review to adequately prepare a defense in this case. These videos are highly relevant to the charges against Mr. Bergstrom and must be thoroughly reviewed.”

She said the case is more complex than the average criminal case given the number of charges and the timespan of the alleged incident dates — Oct. 2022 to July 2024.

Capener said she needed “adequate time to prepare for trial and to gather information related to Mr. Bergstrom’s defense.”

Bergstrom was granted a pre-trial conditional release after he was indicted on the charges.

A trial readiness hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.