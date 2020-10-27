Former trustee’s sex abuse case will go to trial

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
If these accusations are found to be true, then Linfield will be embroiled not only in this criminal case - but can a civil suit be far behind?!
There is no sympathy card to be played in this case just because David Judd is 71 and if sentenced to any appropriate length of time and incarcerated in one (or more) of Oregon's prisons, it will amount to a what will surely be a "death sentence". My sympathies lie with the victims and if Mr. Judd is somehow found "not guilty" then I will be sympathetic to him and the ordeal he has been through... but if he is convicted - so be it.
What I would like to know is just what steps has our local University (no longer just a college, but all grown up now, I guess) taken to ensure that such an action like this can be avoided now and in the future? What safeguards have they installed and will the Board still be dining and smoozing with its student body? Or what heightened since of alarm is being played on campus and whether or not if the University is taking the silent approach, knowing that in the end this could end up costing millions of dollars in a settlement with the victims?
There are still many questions that need to be answered before I would ever even consider putting a son or daughter, nephew or niece, into that education system that has so far crossed the lines of decency and respectability, and forged for itself a questionable reputation....
Let's hope the Trustees will somehow find a way to restore Linfield back to the institution it once was considered to be before the David Judd sexual assaults came to light!
Oregonian
How about innocent until proven guilty?