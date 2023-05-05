By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Former Newberg Youth Soccer coach acquitted at trial

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Oregonian

Was there video of the minor on Doty's phone or not? That one piece of information would make this story much more understandable.

Rds

so detective Clay analyzed the phone and found evidence consistent to what the victim said. So was there pictures? what evidence? Very poor reporting on this story. doesnt make sense but i wouldnt let my child be on any team he coached.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented