Former Newberg High girls' rugby coach arrested on sex charges

The former Newberg High School girls’ rugby coach was arraigned Wednesday, July 26, on 11 sex-related charges in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The District Attorney’s Office charged John David Ali Gispert, 28, with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, a Class A felony.

Using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct falls under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

The Newberg-Dundee Police investigation began when the 17-year-old victim’s mother reported her daughter and Gispert engaged in sexual contact.

He had been her coach and Gispert left his coaching position in June, according to the Newberg School District.

He is lodged in local custody on $220,000 bail set by Judge Jennifer Chapman and will be arraigned on a grand jury indictment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, before Presiding Judge Ladd Wiles.

