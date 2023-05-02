Forest Grove man charged with third DUII

Andres Felipe Lucas, 28, of Forest Grove faces a variety of charges from a June 22 incident, including one count each of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to present license and failure to appear on a criminal citation in Yamhill County.

Lucas is currently on parole for two DUIIs in Washington County from Jan. 19, 2023, and Feb. 13, 2023. He also has had several violations of driving when suspended and other vehicle operation violations in Washington County.

On Nov. 25, at an arraignment on the indictment, Lucas said he would be in favor of a SCRAM ankle bracelet, which tracks alcohol intact. Previously he could not afford the bracelet within the three days of release, but was scheduled to have a bracelet installed the next week.

Defense attorney Adrian Smith request Lucas be released on his own recognizance and that he would get the SCRAM bracelet later that week.

District Attorney Kate Lynch opposed conditional release since Lucas had three prior DUIIs. One out of Washington County he received a diversion.

All three other DUIIs have pending parole violations for failures to appear.

Smith argued Lucas should be released as he is the sole provider for his wife and kids. He added Lucas had missed court appearances for his other cases as he was in custody in Yamhill County.

Judge Ladd Wiles cut security bond in half from $50,000 to $35,000 with the conditions that Lucas pay for the SCRAM bracelet.

A plea hearing for the case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Dec. 12, before Judge Jennifer Chapman.