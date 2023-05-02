Forecast: hot, hot, hot

Hot temps in the forecast this week

Hot, summery weather is predicted this week, with forecasters calling for temperatures in the mid-90s Tuesday and upper-90s Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected stay in the mid- to upper-80s each afternoon for most of the rest of July. Most days will be completely clear and sunny, with a few clouds here and there.

Nights will be in the mid- to upper-60s and the 70s.

Health and fire officials are warning people to be careful during the extreme heat.

People should keep hydrated and to stay out of the direct sun. They should apply sunscreen if they are walking or playing outside.

People also should monitor for signs of dehydration, exhaustion or heatstroke, which can include headaches, dizziness, fatigue and excess sweating or no sweating.

Animal owners should also provide water and shade for their pets and livestock.

Outdoor burning is prohibited. People who use barbecues should have water available in case of fire and to dispose of ashes properly, so they won’t reignite and catch fire to flammable materials.

With 90-degree temperatures forecast this week, Recology has announced it will start garbage, lawn debris and recycling collection routes early Tuesday and Wednesday, July 15 and 16. Customers should have their cans out by 5 a.m. on collection day, rather than the usual 8 a.m.

McMinnville Parks and Recreation has not yet announced any changes to its outdoor programs. Among outdoor activities scheduled this week are a playdate in City Park at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and yoga at 5:30 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. in City Park; storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday in City Park; Read and Play in Joel Perkins Park in Lafayette at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and chalk art at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chegwyn Park.

Many Parks and Rec programs take place indoors, as well.