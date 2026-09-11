Rusty Rae/News-Register##Dayton junior John Corona avoids the ire of YC junior Gabe Pond and other Tiger defenders on a rushing attempt in the Pirates 35-0 victory at YC on Friday. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Dayton's John Corona rushes down field. Rusty Rae/News-Register##YC junior Dylan Thielke tries to shed a tackle attempt by Dayton senior Wyatt Sherwood. Rusty Rae/News-Register##YC junior Joe McCatheron finds open space.

Football Roundup: Pirates right the ship with 35-0 rivalry victory over Tigers

See Monday's News-Register for more from Friday's sidelines

Dayton 35

Yamhill Carlton 0

The first meeting between Dayton and Yamhill Carlton on the gridiron since Sept. 1, 2023, ended with the No. 25-ranked Pirates claiming their first win in the Kiegan Schaan era. YC fought valiantly out of the gates, but were too gassed and overpowered by Dayton physically on the line of scrimmage in the second half to make a comeback.

The game began with Dayton receiving the football and YC immediately forcing a fumble to gain offensive possession. On the Tigers’ second play, they coughed the ball back up, which became a common trend as Dayton’s defensive presence loomed large over a Tigers’ line that is still in development.

Despite several penalties being called against the Pirates in the first quarter, they were able to withstand the mistakes to jump ahead.

Possession changed twice more before Dayton quarterback Jaxson Allen connected with fellow junior Carson Newton on a touchdown reception. Newton jumped above a trio of Tiger defenders to come down with the catch.

Tigers’ junior Bradley Tuning blocked the point-after attempt to hold the lead at 6-0.

In the second quarter, Dayton doubled the lead as positive words from senior lineman Wyatt Sherwood and strong runs from junior running back John Corona helped them reach the red zone.

Nearing the goal line, YC freshman Felipe Campos flew up into the air as if to block a shot to stop Allen from throwing to the near side. The play forced Allen to throw the ball away, but a short reception by senior Taylr Miller let the Pirates keep charging with possession at the one-yard line.

Allen pushed the ball in for the score and Corona found space to rush in for a successful two-point conversion to make the score 14-0.

Dayton opened up the deficit in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from Corona, a reception by senior Nate Coburn, and a well-executed sweep toss to Miller for the final blow.

Schaan was honored with a Gatorade bath after the game to celebrate the victory, to which he said, “Feels good to get one on the board and to build off of it. Obviously, we have a lot to clean up, and we're not anywhere close to where we could be and need to be. But it feels good and I'm proud of the guys. So happy to get it done.”

Dayton stays home next Friday to face No. 9 Pleasant Hill at 7 p.m., while the Tigers will host No. 14 Sisters.

See Monday’s News-Register for more from the rivalry contest.

McMinnville 7

Clackamas 35

The No. 34-ranked Grizzlies were on the road Friday at No. 8 Clackamas and could not find the end zone until the fourth quarter while trailing 21-0 to the Cavaliers.

Working hastily up the field, Mac was able to reach the Clackamas three-yard line before sophomore Patton Greene bowled in for Mac’s lone touchdown of the game. Senior Elias Keleher was successful on the point after.

Clackamas responded with touchdowns on their next two drives to put the game away.

The Grizzlies will be on the road once again next week for a matchup with No. 1-ranked Ida B. Wells, who beat McDaniel 47-8 in week one and toppled Roosevelt 53-12 Friday.

Sheridan 6

Neah-Kah-Nie 66

Class 2A Sheridan was on the road Friday at No. 11 Neah-Kah-Nie. For the second straight week, the Spartans were held to just one score and had trouble slowing down their opponent.

Sheridan is back on the road next week facing No. 5 Colton.

Willamina 22

Rainier 28

The No. 34-ranked Bulldogs played their home opener Friday against 2A No. 19 Rainer and once again fell just shy of claiming their first victory of the season.

Willamina will be at No. 22 Jefferson next week, seeking to get over the hump.