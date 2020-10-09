Food box distribution canceled Friday at St. James Catholic Church

File photo of food giveaway at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville.

The effort to get fresh produce, meats and dairy items to residents is now in its third phase, Young said.

The group has distributed thousands of boxes and more than 100,000 pounds of food since the project started at the end of May. The food boxes were provided free of charge through an FDA grant to the Archdiocese of Portland to feed the hungry.

Young is hoping for a fourth phrase that would take distribution through November.