Florence "Ann" Skinner 1963 - 2023

Florence “Ann” (Hotchkiss) Skinner passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2023. She was born February 18, 1963, to Bill and E. Marie Hotchkiss in Estherville, Iowa. Joining her brother, Jon, and sister, Wanda, Ann was the youngest of the family. She was mother to Steven D. Segundo, Adrian L. Segundo and Jessica J. Monroe. She was also blessed with six amazing grandchildren. Happily married to Kenneth H. Skinner for the past 17 years, she was a good friend to many people.

Ann was local to Yamhill County nearly all her life. A graduate of Dayton High School, she was a cheerleader, played soft ball, volleyball, and was part of the dance team and choir. She was very outgoing and loved life.

Ann and Ken owned and operated the McMinnville Liquor Store, working side by side for the past 17 years. They loved to golf and travel the world together.

She was preceded in death by her father; brother; and mother.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. the upcoming Sunday, Secember 17, 2023, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.