March 12, 2026 Tweet

Flood watch in effect through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in northwest Oregon from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night, with up to three inches of rain possible in McMinnville during that time.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” According to the NWS alert. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.”

A chance of rain mixed with snow is forecast for Saturday, with the snow level lowering to 1,500 feet that night.