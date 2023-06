Flag Day program planned

The American Legion’s Carlton Memorial Post 173 will host a Flag Day ceremony at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The event will honor the U.S. Flag with music, speeches and ceremony. Refreshments will be served.

Flags that need to be retired can be brought to the event. Flags should include tags stating where they were flown.

The post is located at 158 E. Main St. in Carlton. For more information, call Walter Fulcher, at 503-547-3599.