By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 31, 2024 Tweet

Fitness hearing scheduled in child sexual abuse case

A fitness to proceed hearing is scheduled for a McMinnville man charged with a total of 29 sexual abuse charges.

Jose Manuel Estrada, 24, is charged with eight counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and 21 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, all felonies.

Estrada was originally charged on Oct. 28, 2023, with 10 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse; he pleaded not guilty on Feb. 15, 2024.

However, on June 6, an amended indictment included the additional 21 charges from June 2022 to April 2023.

Oct. 23, Defense Attorney Abraham Hanson filed a motion to determine the defendant’s ability to aid and assist in his own defense.

Hanson wrote that Estrada is unable to cooperate with counsel and assist in his own case due to not being able track conversations about the charges, and an inability to understand and repeat back basic information on the case. He added Estrada has been evaluated by a licensed psychologist and it was reported he has an IQ in the mid-60s.

Trial was set for Oct. 29, but that has been canceled until the fitness to proceed hearing at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 before Judge Cynthia L. Easterday.

Estrada made security bond on Oct. 30, 2023. As part of the release agreement, he is to make no contact with minors outside of work and is to have no internet access with the exception of supervised online schooling.

The first-degree charge stems from allegations of sharing, duplicating a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child. This is a Class B felony.

The second-degree charge is a Class C felony and involves being in possession or knowingly access with the intent to view, a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child for the purpose of arousing or satisfying the sexual desires of the person or another person.

The penalty for a conviction of a Class B felony is 10 years in prison with a five year penalty for a conviction of a Class C felony.