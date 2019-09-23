First Federal unveils plans for new headquarters
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel
After 44 years it certainly makes sense that they want and need a new building. But I must say the sentimentalist in me will hate to see the old one go. I've always loved all that brick and the way it looks so solid and permanent. Perfectly fitting for a bank.
*Sigh*....guess ya can't stop change. The Buddhist concept of "impermanence" is so true.