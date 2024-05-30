First Federal offers scam info

First Federal will host a free public seminar designed to educate people about scams. Sessions are scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and, in Spanish, on Wednesday, June 5.

Sessions will meet in the First Federal Community Room, 111 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

The program will include information “to combat the rising tide of financial scams and educate the community on the importance of fraud prevention,” according to a First Federal representative.

It will cover topics such as the latest trends in financial scams, strategies for safeguarding personal and financial information, and steps to take if you suspect a scammer has targeted you.

For details, visit firstfedweb.com/Fraud-Protection.