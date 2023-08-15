Fires flare near Newberg on a hot, windy day

Units responded to the calls within a 10-minute period starting at 2:30 p.m., when a blaze was reported north of town on Corral Creek Road.

“There was an intense smoke hazard, which forced the closure of Highway 99W in both directions for safety reasons,” said Tualatin Valley Lt. Steve Sager. “The fire was fast moving in grass, and originally reported about one acre in size, and we were able to get it knocked down.”

A few minutes later, one unit mopped up a small blaze on Northeast Springbrook Road.

Another fast-moving blaze in grass was reported minutes later on Old Parrett Mountain Road. It was estimated at 2.5 acres in size and threatened a vineyard.

“The Dundee Fire Department was clearing our area, and returning, when they saw smoke and decided to check it out,” Sager said. “They found another fire, on Ninth Street in Newberg, and managed to put it out.”

There was a red flag advisory Sunday with “extreme fire behavior,” according to Sager.

“We staffed extra units that would not normally be on duty, units designed to go on brush fires,” he said.