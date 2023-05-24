Firefighters respond to downtown McMinnville call at Third Street Pizza

Submitted photos##Firefighters use a ladder truck to reach the second story of the 3rd Street Pizza building. The fire was called in about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Submitted photo##Firefighters work to control a blaze in the building at Third and Evans streets that holds 3rd Street Pizza and the Moonlight Theater early Wednesday morning.

11:40 a.m. update: Police and firefighters have reopened all downtown streets after closing sections following a blaze that damaged the 3rd Street Pizza/Moonlight Theater building and caused smoke damage at NW Food & Gifts.

------

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, to a blaze in downtown McMinnville at Third Street Pizza, 433 N.E. Third St., according to McMinnville Fire Operations Chief Amy Hanifan.

She confirmed about 7:15 that it was the pizza business to which units and personnel responded, and she said they remained on the scene at that time.

A plume of smoke could be seen from the intersection of Northeast Lafayette Avenue and Riverside Drive, and also to the north on Lafayette and to the east on Riverside.

In addition to fire personnel from McMinnville and neighboring agencies, McMinnville police were on scene handling traffic control. While Third Street partially remained open, a number of side streets in the area were closed.

Hanifan said more information will be released later.