Fire districts seek levy approval

Comments
oldeee
Some info just a little off. If there is no full crew in the Willamina station a Paramedic is in house and responds right away to provide immediate care while the ambulance will come from Sheridan, Grand Ronde or possibly Buell.
The GR tribe has yet to take over any part of the West Valley operation of the GR station and it still fully contracts with the West Valley FD to man and operate the GR station. GR will take over, parts at a time, sometime over the next 5 years.