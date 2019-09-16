Fire chief addresses ambulance response times
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
actionjax
I am thankful for the quick service MFD provided when we lost our child. They were compassionate, kind and professional. I understand the need for timeliness but I also know that these men and women see so much pain and death that it causes high turnover and PTST for our first responders. Thank you all for all you do!