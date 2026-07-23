Final registration for Mac youth football camps, season

McMinnville Youth Football registration is open until July 31 for the 2026 fall season running from Aug. 10 through Nov. 1.

The organization announced they are getting close to opening waitlists for some teams and is encouraging those who have been planning to sign up to do so as soon as possible.

Registration determines the final numbers to build rosters, assign coaches, and prepare for the season.

Fees to register for tackle football (5th/6th) are $300. Rookie tackle football (3rd/4th) is $275, while flag football for grades 3rd/4th is $125 and flag for grades K-2nd is $100.

During registration, participants will be asked to complete a medical release form that must be signed by a physician or physician assistant. The form needs to be turned in before Aug. 1 and is good for two years from the date of signature.

Grizzly varsity football will also be holding a camp for grades 2-8 from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 11-13 at Wortman Stadium. The cost to attend is $50 per participant and comes with a T-shirt.

Questions regarding the camp can be directed to Head Football Coach Ty Tomlin at ttomlin@msd.k12.or.us.

Inquiries for youth football can be sent to mcminnvillefootball@gmail.com.

More information can be found online at macyouthfootball.com, on Instagram at “mac youth football” and Facebook at “McMinnville OR youth football.”