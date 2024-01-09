Fight smolders over smoke taint in Oregon winegrapes

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
blackberry
If the plaintiffs win, this will result in hefty rate increases once again. Note the recent PGE 17% increase some of which was related to supposed infrastructure improvements to further prevent power caused wildfires. The rubberstamp PUC granted it without any consideration of what this does to ratepayers. In other words, the grape growers will have the citizens lining their pockets because their precious grapes and wine was supposedly damaged. Note to grape growers, when its to your benefit you like to portray yourself as an agriculture industry. Farming is always risky. When things don't go your way with the elements, you don't look for someone to sue. You adjust your processes and try again. Please don't make the citizens pay once again because you think your grapes and wine are somehow damaged. Notice how the attorneys are shopping for additional clients to pad their retainers and billable time?