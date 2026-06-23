By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • June 23, 2026 Tweet

Fiber internet made available to SE county residents

Alyrica Networks was hired by the county in 2024 to improve internet access for residents in Unionvale, Hopewell and Wheatland. The project was paid for using $2.7 million in county contributions from its Broadband Fund and approximately $900,000 in matching funds from Alyrica. It will result in 221 expected new internet users in the targeted communities, according to Alyrica Sales Manager Rick Peterson.

“The first customer should be coming online here in the next few days,” Peterson told the board of commissioners last week.

The installation was completed ahead of schedule in 18 months and involved more than 150,000 feet of new aerial and underground fiber cable.

Eighty-five customers will be able to use the new provider in the coming weeks at a rate of $59 per month. Alyrica is hoping all eligible households will be streaming by the end of summer, Peterson said.

“Excited to get all of the customers online and make their lives better,” he said.

The project was ahead of schedule despite supply issues — Alyrica employees drove to Colorado to pick up spools of fiber, Peterson said.

Installations will start soon, although some will require extra work because of the distance between the infrastructure and homes, he said.

“The people that were underserved were underserved for a reason, they’re out in the middle of nowhere,” he quipped.

Available data for customers will range between 100 megabits per second and 2,500 mbps, depending on the pricing tier.