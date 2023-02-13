Fentanyl often hidden in other drugs, creating risks for users

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Megmaa
An immense strain on our services, communities, and families. WE MUST put all of our intentions into stopping this drug. Don't get wrapped up in all of the other problems - this drug - this one - must be stopped. It turns the bear of our current problems into an out of control rapid bear that will create a tidal wave of economic waste and despair. Massive punishments for delivery, manufacturing, and dealing of this drug. No questions no excuses.
RobsNewsRegister
In my opinion, someone who took something that was unknowingly laced with Fentanyl didn't die of a drug overdose but was murdered. With that in mind, Fentanyl is an attack on our youth from a state actor (the PRC). It, or its ingredients, come from one place (the PRC). By killing approx. 300 of our citizens daily, disproportionately young, they deprive the USA of the lifelong economic output that individual would have contributed to society not to mention all of the other harm to our nation. CCP military scholars write extensively on this type of warfare. We as a nation had better wise up and get control of our southern border to stop this poison from entering out nation.
RobsNewsRegister
FYI - CCP military scholars call it "Soft War". For example, see Unrestricted Warfare Qiao and Wang.
john fritter
Simple. Just Ban Fentanyl!