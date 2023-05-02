Feeling weight of the world! It's not just your imagination

I’m not here to play nice today. I’m here to tell the truth.

Things are ugly right now. And not just on the news, but right here — in our neighborhoods, our towns, our counties.

You don’t have to look further than the local comment sections to see it. The hate. The mockery. The dehumanization. People spewing cruelty without a second thought.

It’s not about “a difference of opinion.” It’s about who gets to be safe and who gets trampled — again and again.

If you feel like you’re suffocating in it, you’re not alone. I see what it’s doing to people, specially the most vulnerable among us.

The kids who are scared. The families who are barely holding it together. The folks who feel like their very existence is a political target.

I feel it, too. In my bones. In my breath. In the way my heart breaks a little more every day we keep pretending this is just “the way things are.”

It’s not. It’s the result of a world that has nurtured cruelty more than compassion. That rewards rage but punishes tenderness. That teaches people to fear anything they don’t understand, then weaponizes that fear to divide us.

I’m not asking for kumbaya. I’m not asking anyone to sit down at a table with those who have dehumanized them.

I am asking us to see clearly. To name what’s happening without flinching. To protect each other fiercely. To stop pretending that silence is neutral, because it’s not now and never has been.

If you’re hurting, I see you. If you’re angry, you’re allowed to be.

If you’re tired of being the one who has to rise above while others sink lower and lower, I get it. I’m tired, too.

But I haven’t lost hope, because every time someone speaks up instead of looking away, the needle moves. Every time someone chooses humanity over hate, the ground shifts — even if it’s just by an inch.

If no one has told you lately, you matter. You’re not imagining the ugliness. You’re not wrong for refusing to accept it as normal.

This world can be better, and some of us are going to keep fighting for that. Loudly. Unapologetically. Right here at home.

Because we have to. Because we deserve more. Because silence has never saved a single soul.

Take it from a neighbor who refuses to look away.