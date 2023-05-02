Fawcett::137

Out of ammo

We’re about a month into the war with Iran. In that short time, we’ve started to run out of the interceptor missiles we and our allies rely on to defend against missile and drone attacks.

It turns out that these interceptors are difficult and expensive to manufacture. News accounts indicate it took four to eight years to produce the interceptors we burned through in four weeks.

What’s really disturbing is that we’re talking about a fight with a medium-sized country. You’d have to imagine that a war between the United States and either Russia or China would consume ammunition at a vastly greater rate.

If fighting Iran ate up most of our stockpile in a month, fighting Russia or China might exhaust it in a week. This reminds me an awful lot about the COVID pandemic, which we learned as it was spreading out of control that we had none of the emergency supplies we needed stockpiled.

Both then and now, we had recently enacted a large tax break benefitting the wealthiest among us. In both cases, instead of stockpiling what might save our lives come the next emergency, our leaders left us in the lurch.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette